Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Santa Rosa County beaches to stay open, use CDC guidelines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners says the pubic beaches will stay open in Northwest Florida.

The BOCC is urging people to distance themselves and follow CDC recommendations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories