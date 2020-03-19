Santa Rosa County beaches to stay open, use CDC guidelines

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners says the pubic beaches will stay open in Northwest Florida.
The BOCC is urging people to distance themselves and follow CDC recommendations.
