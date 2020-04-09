Santa Rosa County Animal Services offering no-contact pet adoption

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — You can now find a pet online in Santa Rosa County.

A media release says Santa Rosa County Animals Services has launched a new “Fetch a Friend” no-contact adoption program to help potential adopters find a new pet while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how the process works:

— View available animals online.

— Complete the online adoption applications.

— The shelter will then call to set up an appointment to bring the animal out to your car in the shelter parking lot; or deliver the animal to your home if you live in Santa Rosa County.

— The shelter will then call a week later to check on your pet and finalize the adoption.

The animal shelter says The Fetch A Friend program will help the shelter find homes for animals during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. The shelter said in the release fewer people are leaving their homes, which means there are fewer potential adopters visiting the shelter.

The shelter has extended its reduced fees for adoptable pets through the end of April. Cats/kittens are $10 and dogs/puppies are $25. Pets that have completed treatments for heartworms are free. All have been spayed or neutered.

For more information on Santa Rosa County Animal Services, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/animals or call 850-983-4680.

