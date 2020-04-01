Samuel L. Jackson reads ‘Stay the f— at home’ as pandemic advice

Samuel L. Jackson has some advice for people during the pandemic, and you’d better listen up.

The actor performed a dramatic reading of ‘Stay the f— at home’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The profane performance was a parody of a hit book with an audio version narrated by Jackson: “Go the F— to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach.

WARNING: LOTS OF BLEEPED PROFANITY

Jackson has a point, if you’re under a stay-at-home order, please follow it. You don’t have to use profanity.

He’s not the only celebrity pitching in to fight coronavirus, here’s “Seinfeld” creator Larry David on the incredible upside of staying indoors:

