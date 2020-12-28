Salvation Army Red Kettle goal not reached

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Salvation Army announced they did not reach their $250,000 foal for the Red Kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army was able to raise $170,000 for the community, and are asking the community for their support to reach their goal before the end of the holiday season.

The Red Kettle campaign is The Salvation Army’s most significant annual campaign. Money raised during the holiday season makes or breaks their ability to fund feeding and shelter programs throughout the year.

The nonprofit sent out a news release Monday morning. In the release, Captain Trey Jones, The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama Area Command Corps Officer stated, “we are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas. We did not reach our goal, however, it is never too late to give back to your community. We ask that you make your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to help make the new year a success for our neighbors in need. We were all negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and want to ensure that we are making 2021 the best that we can for those who come to The Salvation Army for help.”

There were fewer Red Kettles this year, due to COVID-19. Kettle season is over for 2020. The Salvation Army is accepting online donations, you can donate to The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama here.

