Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks for coronavirus relief

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource)—Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively say they are donating $1 million dollars to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the organizations is Feeding America, which focuses on helping end hunger with its food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The other charity is Food Banks Canada, which focuses on helping food banks stay stocked and funded.

The couple is hoping to help older adults and low-income families, groups they say have been “brutally impacted” by COVID-19.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories