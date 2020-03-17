Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks for coronavirus relief

(CNN Newsource)—Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively say they are donating $1 million dollars to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the organizations is Feeding America, which focuses on helping end hunger with its food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

The other charity is Food Banks Canada, which focuses on helping food banks stay stocked and funded.

The couple is hoping to help older adults and low-income families, groups they say have been “brutally impacted” by COVID-19.

