Rural counties faced with lack of internet service while students transition to alternative learning

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Having slow internet, or none at all, during times like these can pose problems for families living in our rural counties. With public schools closed through the remainder of the school year students are transitioning to online learning across the state.

“I’m sure there’s going to be some things where we actually have to go back to the old fashioned way of printing out documents and letting people do work or whatever it might be. We’re going to work closely with them,” said Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

Mayor Day says he’s working with businesses in his city who can help with public WiFi access in outside areas. Public buildings, like city hall, already have internet capabilities for those needing it.

“So that if you want to sit on a bench out front. We’ve also left our broadband active at the library so anybody can pull up in the parking lot,” he said.

Clarke, Washington, Conecuh, Monroe and Escambia Counties are all faced with similar problems.

“I know mediacom, AT&T and others have greatly increased their broadband speed and trying to help with that, but it’s been a challenge,” said Mayor Day.

Leaders in these counties are working to make sure options are available for students who need them.

In Thomasville you can visit city hall or the library for public WiFi. These options are limited to the outside areas of these buildings. You’re reminded to keep your distance from others if you choose to use these areas.