Rubio: $4.5 million for Florida Health Centers during COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced $4.5 million in federal funds for Florida health centers.

Local grants:

ESCAMBIA COMMUNITY CLINICS, INC.PENSACOLAFL$100,581
HEALTH, FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFDEFUNIAK SPGSFL$58,545

“These federal funds will provide critical resources to Florida’s health centers, which are integral in caring for patients as the coronavirus continues to spread in our state. I remain in close and regular contact with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure that Florida health centers are well equipped with the medical equipment and supplies they need as they care for patients now and in the weeks ahead.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Click here to see the full list of grants by city.

