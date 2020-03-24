Rubio: $4.5 million for Florida Health Centers during COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington. Rubio stepped up his typically strong rhetoric against the Venezuelan government Friday, Feb. 9 by suggesting its […]

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced $4.5 million in federal funds for Florida health centers.

Local grants:

ESCAMBIA COMMUNITY CLINICS, INC. PENSACOLA FL $100,581

HEALTH, FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF DEFUNIAK SPGS FL $58,545

“These federal funds will provide critical resources to Florida’s health centers, which are integral in caring for patients as the coronavirus continues to spread in our state. I remain in close and regular contact with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure that Florida health centers are well equipped with the medical equipment and supplies they need as they care for patients now and in the weeks ahead.” U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

Click here to see the full list of grants by city.

