Rollins Distillery in Gulf Breeze steps up to fill hand sanitizer demand

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — As many store shelves have become void of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, a distillery in Northwest Florida has stepped up to fill the demand.

Rollins Distillery, 5680 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Unit D-10, has made more than 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer at its distillery in the past week. It is offering them to first responders, assisted-living facilities, the community, and more.

Patrick Rollins, a partner at the distillery, says he and his father were inspired to help out the community during the pandemic.

“We see a community in need and a nation in crisis,” Rollins said.

Governing organizations like the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau loosened restrictions on distilleries March 18, allowing them to produce hand sanitizer as long as it met World Health Organization standards.

“What must do is first distill the spirit to a high enough proof so that the final bottle here — the final percentage of alcohol by volume is 80 percent,” Rollins said.

The distillery is reserving one-third of the bottles of hand sanitizer for first responders and health organizations. The others are being distributed to the community.

Donations are accepted, but the distillery does not require it. The donations will go to help produce more hand sanitizer, Rollins said.

“The fact that we are able to create something in the form of hand sanitizer that can benefit literally everybody is beyond words,” Rollins said. “It makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.”

Rollins Distillery has a limited allotment of hand sanitizer per day. Locals can pick up sanitizer from 10 a.m. to sell out Monday through Saturday.

Rollins said he’s shocked at the support so far.

“The support from the community has been absolutely mind-blowing,” he said. “I never would have imagined — never could have imagined how grateful the community is.”

Hand sanitizer will be distributed while supplies last.

