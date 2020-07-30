Rocking the Hank: Mobile’s Red Clay Strays announces concert at the stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It wasn’t too long ago when WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven told the story of the Red Clay Strays. In January their star was quickly rising, with an amazing new video for their song “Good Godly Woman.” Their music, their poster, and even a band T-shirt had made cameos in the newest Stephen King movie, Dr. Sleep. Things were rockin’ and rollin’ for the little band from Mobile.

But their steady rise was suddenly cut short, as it was for many artists, when the COVID-19 crisis struck. Musicians across the country, and the Gulf Coast have been struggling to say the least. Coronavirus put an end to live music, period.

But, that music is making a slow, careful comeback. And the band members are excited to get back to playing music in front of a LIVE audience. They’ve scheduled a few smaller shows in Alabama and others nationally. LIVE artists are navigating the COVID-19 crisis, like most businesses, to try and get things back to some normalcy while using safe practices.

This week The Red Clay Strays announced they will be playing a show at Hank Aaron Stadium August 15th with Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumors, “this will be a great opportunity to be outside, socially distanced while listening to some good music.”

You can find more information, including how to buy tickets by clicking here.

