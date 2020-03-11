Rock band KISS postpones Biloxi ribbon cutting for new casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Founding members of the legendary rock group KISS were set to cut the ribbon on their new Rock n’ Brews Casino in Biloxi this weekend. But that has been postponed due to the coronavirus according to a press release, “due to coronavirus concerns, the ribbon cutting ceremony announcing the new Rock & Brews Casino site formerly known as the Margaritaville Casino Restaurant in Biloxi, MS has been postponed until further notice.”

The band’s show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Sunday night is still on however, “although the ribbon cutting ceremony will have to wait, we are excited that a Rock & Brews Casino Hotel in Biloxi is coming soon,” said KISS founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a joint statement.

The press release goes on to say they plan to reschedule in the “near future.”

According to the press release, ” Rock & Brews Rock & Brews is one-of-a-kind, rock-inspired restaurant serving quality handcrafted American food with a broad selection of craft and international beers. Rock & Brews was founded by rock icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, along with partners, restaurateur Michael Zislis and concert industry veterans Dave and Dell Furano. “

