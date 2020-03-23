Riviera Utilities to stay open during COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
riviera utilities_1516979137899.jpg.jpg

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — In an effort to comply with social distancing, Riviera Utilities will be closed with side operations until further notice.

Riviera Utilities considers the safety of our customers and employees of the utmost importance. As we navigate these uncertain times, we want to assure you that we will provide reliable service to our customers. RU’s office lobbies are closed to the public until further notice. The drive-thru lanes will remain open and representatives are available to answer phone calls Monday – Friday. Customers can also email us at cs@rivierautilities.com. Effective March 24, Riviera Utilities will limit daily work activities. During this time, Riviera will continue installing new services and working with customers to ensure needs are met. Also, crews will remain available 24 hours to handle all emergencies.

RIVIERA UTILITIES

Customers can pay their bills and interact with us over the phone or online in addition to:

  • Pay at the drive-up window.
  • Pay online at www.rivierautilities.com
  • Pay by phone by calling 251-943-5001 in Foley and 251-626-5000 in Daphne.
  • Pay through your bank.
  • Drop your payment off in the drop box at either of our offices.
  • Mail your payment with the envelope provided with your bill or to P.O. Box 2050, Foley, AL 36536.

Important Numbers :

  • To make a change to an account, to establish a new utility service, for questions about a bill, or other questions about service, please call 251-943-5001(Foley) or 251-626-5000(Daphne).
  • For Construction/Engineering questions, visit our website or call 251-970-4118. Power Outages
  • For power outages or service issues, call 251-943-4999(Foley) or 251-625-4999(Daphne).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories