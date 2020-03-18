Riviera Utilities closing lobbies until April 1

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities will be closing its lobbies until April 1 under the governor’s directive of social distancing.

Below is an unedited press release from Riviera Utilities:

Riviera Utilities considers the safety of our customers and employees of the utmost importance. As we navigate these uncertain times, we want to assure you that we will provide reliable service to our customers. RU’s office lobbies are closed to the public. The drive-thru lanes will be open and representatives will be here answering phone calls Monday – Friday and you can email us at cs@rivierautilities.com. We will continue to have crews on call 24/7 for any outages or service issues that arise.

In an effort to comply with the Governor’s directive of social distancing, our lobbies will be closed Wednesday, March 18 through April 1. Customers can pay their bills and interact with us over the phone or online in addition to:

 Pay at the drive-up window.

 Pay online at www.rivierautilities.com

 Pay by phone by calling 251-943-5001 in Foley and 251-626-5000 in Daphne.

 Pay through your bank.

 Drop your payment off in the drop box at either of our offices.

 Mail your payment with the envelope provided with your bill or to P.O. Box 2050, Foley, AL

36536.

All of these options allow us to stay in contact without being in close physical proximity.

Management at RU is meeting regularly to stay abreast of changers and information regarding COVID19. As of this writing, RU has chosen to suspend disconnections for non-payment of bills until April 1. It is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill. Even though your service will not be disconnected for non-payment, you will be responsible for paying the bill in full after April 1. We hope that in some small way, this eases some stress related to this national pandemic.

Riviera Utilties