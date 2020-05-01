Retail shops allowed to open in Alabama, Tanger Outlets remain quiet

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Inside Pro Image Sports, you can see signs of retail life.

A “Yes We’re Open,” sign. A customer interacting with the owner. The subtle “beep” of a price scanner.

“We’ve been chomping at the bit to re-open and we want to be here for our customers,” said owner Tim Byrd. He knew he wanted to get back into the shop right away after Gov. Kay Ivey made the “Safer at Home” announcement Tuesday.

Outside the doors – most of the rest of Tanger Outlets didn’t follow suit. “Temporarily closed” signs still decorated the majority of storefronts.

In a previous statement, the mall told News 5 they plan to hold and official “Welcome Back” event May 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories