Restoration business offering free vehicle cleaning/sanitation to first responders and medical workers on Eastern Shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — They normally clean homes and businesses. Today employees at AdvantaClean of South Baldwin County are holding an event to sanitize vehicles for first-responders and medical workers.

It runs from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday at Eastern Shore Baptist Church, 6847 Park Dr, Daphne. According to an email to News 5 this event is meant to help people who are on the front lines of the pandemic “to help mitigate the risk of cross-contamination to their homes which will put their families at risk.” You can find more information at the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/241616410353834/

