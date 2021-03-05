Restaurants look forward to when COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Gov. Kay Ivey’s revised Safer at Home Order, there are some new changes for restaurants, bars, and breweries, which get rid of limitation on seating for party sizes.

“That’s not the kind of thing that’s going to be a radical improvement for us, but I will say, sometimes it has been cumbersome to deal with the seating restrictions of 8 people at a particular table,” said David Rasp, the owner of Heroes Bar and Grill.

Restaurants continue to find ways to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, once they were allowed to re-open last year, restaurants have been required to block off or remove several of their tables, limiting their capacity.

“We simply blocked them off, removed the chairs, we only seat every other one of those tables,” said Rasp.

Those social distancing requirements, or the partitions between each table, remains in place in the governor’s order.

“A challenge for us, some of the things that will hopefully help us moving forward are beautiful spring weather, warmer weather and the ability for people to sit outside,” said Rasp.

Alabama’s state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said Friday, while the mask mandate will end April 9, many businesses and schools will have had the time by then to make their own decisions on what to do with mask requirements.

“There’s nothing magic about April 9th, we don’t want the public to think that’s the date we all stop taking precautions. April 10th ought to look a lot like April 9th, I hope,” said Dr. Harris.

Restaurants are waiting for all restrictions to be lifted, so they can get back to more ‘normal’ operations.

“From a financial circumstance, we are definitely looking forward to a time when the seating limitations both in terms of capacity and spacing can be lifted,” said Rasp.