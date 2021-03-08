Restaurants hopeful business will continue to grow after restrictions eased

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A year ago next week will mark when restaurants in Mobile County were first told to close their doors to try to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This past weekend, some of the restrictions on restaurants were lifted in Governor Kay Ivey’s latest Safer at Home Order.

This weekend was the first weekend restaurants could seat more than eight people at a table at a time. Spot of Tea in Downtown Mobile says they saw more groups this weekend, and restaurants are hopeful the crowds they saw this weekend will reflect more business in general.

Spot of Tea has been adapting throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been kind of a give and take in some areas. To-go’s have gone up,” said Lowell Moore, the manager at Spot of Tea.

Now, a year after the pandemic began in Alabama, a change. “We’ve been quite restrictive with a lot of people, but now more groups of people are coming,” said Moore.

The restaurant says they are noticing more people coming out and dining in. Especially this weekend after those restrictions on party sizes were lifted. “A lot of people did come out,” said Moore.

The Mobile County Health Department says with more people going out to eat, there is a higher risk of transmission of COVID-19. “I’m always concerned for an increased risk of transmission particularly in restaurants and bars because you have to take your mask off to eat or drink, and that puts you at higher risk,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Spot of Tea says they are still following guidelines to make sure people are safe. They say they have more seating outdoors now than they do indoors.

They are optimistic things are beginning to look better for their business.

“We hope this is a good sign, I hope this isn’t a false hope,” said Moore.