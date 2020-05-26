Restaurant on Fairhope Pier permanently closes amid COVID-19 pandemic

PARAMUS, N.J. (WABC/CNN) - For over a month, a 13-year-old Boy Scout has played “Taps” outside a veterans’ home in New Jersey, paying tribute to those who have died from COVID-19.

Alex Saldana, 13, joined a flag-planting ceremony Sunday outside the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home in Paramus, New Jersey, where at least 79 veterans have died from COVID-19. The Boy Scout has been playing “Taps” outside the home every night since April 8.