Restaurant in Mobile feeds night shift staff at Providence Hospital

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — China Doll Seafood Restaurant fed the night shift staff at Providence Hospital Friday, April 3rd.

100 individually wrapped dinners were provided to the heroic healthcare workers.

