MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — China Doll Seafood Restaurant fed the night shift staff at Providence Hospital Friday, April 3rd.
100 individually wrapped dinners were provided to the heroic healthcare workers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tybee Island locals protest beach reopening in Georgia
- LIVE: President Trump, White House task force hold Sunday briefing
- Restaurant in Mobile feeds night shift staff at Providence Hospital
- Mild tonight, mild and unsettled week ahead
- Mobile metro jail protocol for inmate release with coronavirus outbreak