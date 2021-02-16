Resilient revelers: Fat Tuesday celebrations continue despite pandemic, chilly weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is Fat Tuesday, and despite the pandemic, some people are still out in Downtown Mobile celebrating.

The City of Mobile closed several streets in downtown for the holiday, Dauphin Street is closed from South Washington to Royal Street, and the area around Mardi Gras Park is also closed off to cars.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the crowds are nowhere near the size of a typical Fat Tuesday. But some people still braved the cold temperatures. The normally bustling streets of Downtown Mobile are silent for Fat Tuesday. “We’re usually down here with our kids and catching some stuff off the floats. It’s kind of sad. It should be really packed right now,” said Kayla Pawlowski, who was celebrating downtown Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted the good times from rolling through Mobile. Normally, the streets would be packed, lined with people waiting to catch some throws.

“It’s really different, it’s a ghost town there should be people everywhere right now, food trucks everywhere and porta-potties everywhere,” Jennifer Perryman said.

“It is most definitely strange, no barricades, no crowds,” Judy Gulledge said.

This year, the crowds are much smaller. “It’s depressing to say the least. I still appreciate the people who have made the effort,” said a mystic society member.

Some are still trying to capture the joys of the holiday.

“I still kinda wanted to get out here and feel the spirit of Mardi Gras and enjoy myself,” said one reveler.

Some even set up tents like they would any other year, others handed out throws. A second line band even came out to play for those missing the sounds of Fat Tuesday.

“We still have the spirit of Mardi Gras. All you have to do is drive down the streets and look at how people have decorated their houses. Because this is the home of Mardi Gras,” said a mystic society member.

Everyone we spoke with said it is odd celebrations aren’t quite the same as in years’ past, but they are all making the most of it.