Resident pitch in the works to extend outdoor seating in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Big or small, restaurants have taken a hit in the COVID-19 era.

Across the country, cities and towns have gotten creative looking for ways to get eateries more table space, while maintaining social distancing and sanitation requirements.

A pitch to bring that idea to Daphne is now in the works.

“Allow restaurants to extend their footprint of service availability directly forward from their restaurant, so we would need to close this street from the edge of Manci’s to the edge of Guido’s from roughly 5-10 p-m on a weekend evening,” said Courtney Osborne, who presented the idea to city council Monday. The pitch would close off the street so tables could be spread out outside.

She’s now honing the plan in and will re-present it to city council at a later date.

Osborne is hoping to get more feedback from residents. You can get in contact with her through this Facebook page.

