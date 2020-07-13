Resident and employees test positive for coronavirus at William F. Green State Veterans Home

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine residents and seven employees at the William F. Green State Veterans home in Bay Minette have tested positive for coronavirus.

They are the first cases to be reported at the home among residents. Two months ago, three employees were found to have the virus.

Testing was conducted among residents and employees at the home last week.

“The need for continued universal testing at the state veterans homes is critical to reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “By continuing to test on a regular basis, we are in a better position to mitigate the spread of the virus in the homes if we can identify those asymptomatic carriers of the virus.”

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs began restricting visitors to all four state-run veterans homes in April, and began universal testing of residents and employees in May.

