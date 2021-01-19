Researchers want to study COVID-19 vaccines in teens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Researchers are seeking teens to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials to help them better understand the impact the vaccines would have on young people.

According to Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson, children were not involved in trials for the currently-available Moderna and Pfizer vaccines so researchers could expedite the process of creating the vaccines.

“There’s less consent and informed consent issues involved with adults than there are with children,” Wilson said. “And so if they had tried to enter children with the initial studies, it would have slowed down the process.”

Now that vaccines are available for adults, doctors want to find out how effective they can be in children. According to USA Today, Moderna is looking for about 3,000 teens to participate in trials.

“And (the trials) will take some time,” Wilson said. “But we’ll eventually get to where we have really good data on children and can start vaccinating them.”

Wilson said researchers likely will start by testing 14 and 15-year-olds, then they’ll gradually start testing younger groups.