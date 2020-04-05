Reports: Amazon Prime Day could be delayed due to coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, In. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Amazon appears likely to postpone its annual Prime Day sale.
USA Today and Vice News report they have Amazon meeting notes that mention the postponement.
In them, Amazon’s General Counsel mentions the member reward day could be delayed at elast until August.
It’s usually in July.
Amazon is getting slammed with orders as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s been trying to hire 100,000 more workers to meet the demand.
