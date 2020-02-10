Report: Florida couple quarantined on cruise ship in Japan amid coronavirus outbreak

A passenger stands on the balcony of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Japan on Saturday reported three more cases of the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess for a total of 64. There are 3,700 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess who must remain on board for 14 days. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple from Citrus County is among the thousands of passengers quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan where dozens of passengers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Philip and Gay Courter of Crystal River, flew to Japan last month to embark on a two-week voyage on the Diamond Princess. It was the couple’s second time on the cruise line.

Their dream vacation was scheduled to end last week, but Japanese health officials put the ship under a two-week quarantine after a passenger was diagnosed with the virus.

Japan’s health ministry said 135 people on board the ship have tested positive for the virus out of 439 tests carried out. Of the 400 passengers from the United States, 23 have been infected with the virus, a Princess Cruises spokesperson told ABC News.

The Courters’ and others have been sharing their experience on social media and in interviews with various outlets across the country.

“It’s a big story. People are interested in it. And we might as well keep ourselves amused. I mean, it’s better than sitting there twiddling your thumbs,” Philip Courter said in a phone call with the Sentinel.

“I’m out on the balcony looking at at least 16 ambulances lined up here on the pier and they’ve got the quarantine tunnel set up at the door, so I’m sorry to say it looks like they’re going to be offloading more sick passengers today.”

The Diamond Princess is under quarantine until Feb. 19. According to reports, the government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew members on board.

Passengers are unable to leave the ship unless they are sick and can only go on deck in small groups with an hour of supervision. Meals are delivered to their rooms, the Sentinel reported.

“It’s a little bit prison-like, I can’t deny it,” said Courter. “And certainly, 14 days is kind of a long time to be confined to a small space and most of us are just not used to that.”

LATEST STORIES: