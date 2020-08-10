Report: Big 10 cancels football season

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WKRG) — The Big 10 has decided to cancel the football season according to a report from The Detroit Free Press. The newspaper cites anonymous sources.

According to the newspaper, the presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

