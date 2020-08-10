Report: Big 10 cancels football season

(WKRG) — The Big 10 has decided to cancel the football season according to a report from The Detroit Free Press. The newspaper cites anonymous sources.
According to the newspaper, the presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
