Rep. Stringer: Coronavirus testing site to open in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — State Representative Shane Stringer (R-Mobile) announced Thursday that a coronavirus testing site will soon open in North Mobile County.

This will be a drive-thru test site.

Representative Stringer told News 5 over the phone that the location of the testing site has not been determined yet. Local government and health officials are still determining the best spot to host the site, and should have a location pinned down by the end of the day Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 5 to find out where and when that testing center will open.

