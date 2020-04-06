REGISTER: Two CARES ACT Loan Online Events Tuesday April 7

(WKRG) – There will be two CARES ACT loan online events on Tuesday, April 7, one being a webinar series on the Paycheck Protection Loan Program and the other explaining how to get your share of government loans.

Below are further details surrounding each event from the Alabama Broadcasters Association:

Paycheck Protection Loan Program Under the CARES Act: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

REGISTER AT THIS LINK

Free money always gets people’s attention and the Paycheck Protection Loan Program under the recently adopted CARES Act is no exception.

As part of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Loan Program (“PPP”) is a new $349 billion forgivable business loan program under the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) existing loan framework.

Loans under the PPP were supposed to start flowing on April 3, but many lenders were still trying to figure out the rules and procedures.

Despite the lack of clear guidance from the government, interest in the PPP is extraordinarily high. Many banks were overwhelmed with inquiries even before the application process opened up.

This webinar will provide an overview of the PPP, the nuts and bolts on the rules and on the application process, and practical advice for potential borrowers. Topics will include:

· Who is eligible for loans under the PPP? Who is not?

· What are the terms of a PPP loan?

· How can PPP funds be used?

· How are PPP loans forgiven?

· How do I apply?

· Where do I apply?

·What information do I need to provide to a lender?

Moderator: Keith Mendelson, Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Speakers: Stephanie Few , Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Sarah Wilk , Associate, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

Questions about the event? Please contact Ashley Laney at 864.255.5427 orashley.laney@wbd-us.com

How To Get Your Share of Government Loans: Tuesday, April 7 10 a.m. on Facebook

This pandemic has certainly put a damper on advertising revenue. Business owners are saving every penny while consumers are told to stay at home indefinitely. In turn, radio stations are eliminating and furloughing staff, cutting salaries and halting 401K matches.

There is government assistance available but you have to know how to get to it before you have to turn the lights out in the studio.

Stephanie Few is a partner at the law firm of Womble Bond Dickinson . Stephanie is an expert on COVID-19 government loans. She’ll join Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan for a Facebook Live discussion Tuesday at 10:00AM. The event is free, you do not need to pre-register, and we’ll be taking your questions live on Facebook.

Make sure you highlight Tuesday, April 7th at 10am Central on your calendar, like us on Facebook , and we’ll see you on Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: