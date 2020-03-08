Cruise Ship held off Coast of Florida until employees are tested for coronavirus

(CBS) — According to the Miami Herald, the Regal Princess cruise ship is being held off the coast of Florida while the ship waits for two crew members to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

The ship was supposed to dock in Port Everglades Sunday morning. The crew members transferred to the Florida-based ship from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California, which has 21 positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The Miami Herald reports that the crew members are not showing symptoms of the virus, the company said.

COAST GUARD STATEMENT:

The Coast Guard is aware and transmitted a no sail order and information order issued by Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This morning a Coast Guard Miami small boat crew, in support of that order, transported test kits to a vessel offshore southern Florida. We will assist health officials to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and crew aboard, and will continue to collaborate with our interagency and industry partners as the whole of US Government responds and mitigates risk of coronavirus.

