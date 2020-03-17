Real estate agents work to combat coronavirus threat

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – With the coronavirus threat a real concern throughout the country, real estate agents in our area are changing they way they do business.

“The market has tended to slow down a little bit this week,” said Rachel Romash Reese, owner/broker at Elite Real Estate Solutions.

Baldwin Realtors in Robertsdale is limiting meetings and other close contact between agents at this time.

Many agents are choosing to hold virtual open houses, rather than having potential buyers meet in person to tour homes. Despite the concerns, some experts say now is the best time to purchase a home with interest rates dropping.

“The interest rates are low. They’re definitely going to go back up,” said Reese.

She believes the new shift in business will be short-lived and that the market will recover soon. She says it’s currently easier to show vacant homes compared to homes where people currently reside due to health concerns.

