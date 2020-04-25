Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment submission portal

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched on Saturday, April 25, 2020 a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. The submissions sent in will be critical on safely re-opening Florida and the state’s economy.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

You can access the portal here.

