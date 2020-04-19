Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her birthday with the traditional royal gun salute

LONDON, U.K. (CNN) — Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her 94th birthday on April 21, 2020, with the traditional royal gun salute during the Coronavirus pandemic shut down. The gun salutes fire blanks to mark the special occasion.

The Queen feels the celebration is not appropriate at this time according to a royal source.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier that the “Trooping the Colour” parade will not be happening in June, in which this too celebrates her birthday. The parade gives the Queen a chance to review her army since she is the head of the U.K. Armed Forces.

As of right now there are no alternative plans in place to reschedule the celebration of the Queen’s birthday.

