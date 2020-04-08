Quarantine: ‘Can’t stop the feelin” WWII vet’s dance moves spread smiles and hope

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG) — He may be 97-years-old, but that’s not stopping him, even during a coronavirus quarantine. “Dancing Chuck” Franzk is a WWII Navy pilot according to a video posted on the U.S. Navy Twitter account. The video of him getting down to JT is going viral, spreading smiles and hope faster than the actual virus.

Hi @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight we hear that @jtimberlake is on the show tonight…maybe you could have a Chuck-themed virtual dance off? https://t.co/JSoTaaHJLe — Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) April 7, 2020

Stars and Stripes Forever retweeted the post, challenging Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon to a dance off.

LATEST STORIES