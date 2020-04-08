Quarantine: ‘Can’t stop the feelin” WWII vet’s dance moves spread smiles and hope

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRG) — He may be 97-years-old, but that’s not stopping him, even during a coronavirus quarantine. “Dancing Chuck” Franzk is a WWII Navy pilot according to a video posted on the U.S. Navy Twitter account. The video of him getting down to JT is going viral, spreading smiles and hope faster than the actual virus.

Stars and Stripes Forever retweeted the post, challenging Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon to a dance off.

