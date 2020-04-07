Q&A with Congressman Bradley Byrne on COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 talked with U.S. congressman Bradley Byrne by video call Tuesday about the latest update on COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Watch the video above to hear updates on stimulus check distribution, PPE gear in the nation and ow it will get to Alabama, and when congress is expecting the peak of the virus to be for the state.

We have a dedicated hotline for your COVID-19 questions as we talk with top health and financial experts. Call 251-662-3055 and leave us a message with your questions.

