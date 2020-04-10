Publix using one-way aisles to promote social distancing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix has announced its stores will be using one-way aisles as a way to help promote social distancing.

“The health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority,” said Director of Communications Maria Brous.

She said stores have already posted in-store signage to let customers know the importance of social distancing.

“To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings, companywide, to our aisles,” Brous said.

Implementation of the one-way aisles began in stores on Wednesday.

