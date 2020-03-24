Publix Super Markets Charities donates $1 million to Feeding America member food banks

Provides meals and assistance to help with effects of the coronavirus

LAKELAND, Fla., March 24, 2020 — As part of Publix Super Markets Charities’ ongoing support of hunger relief efforts and to help communities in our area during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix Charities announced today it will donate $1 million to Feeding America member food banks across the Southeast.

“I want to thank Publix Super Markets Charities for this generous donation,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “During these unprecedented times that have affected nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives, many people may not know where their next meal is coming from. This donation will provide assistance to those impacted and help continue the work that Publix, Publix Charities and Feeding America do every day to alleviate hunger in the communities we serve.”

“Feeding America is thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its generous support of member food banks across the Southeast during this time of increased need,” said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. “This generous donation will help food banks provide food and other essential supplies to people hardest hit by this pandemic.”

The $1 million donation will be distributed to the following Feeding America member food banks throughout our seven-state operating area:

Food Bank Location Donation Alabama Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Birmingham $40,000 Feeding the Gulf Coast Theodore $40,000 Food Bank of North Alabama Huntsville $20,000 Montgomery Area Food Bank Montgomery $20,000 Florida All Faiths Food Bank Sarasota $25,000 America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend Tallahassee $20,000 Feeding Northeast Florida Jacksonville $50,000 Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park $125,000 Feeding Tampa Bay Tampa $100,000 Harry Chapin Food Bank Fort Myers $50,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Orlando $100,000 Treasure Coast Food Bank Fort Pierce $50,000 Georgia America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah $15,000 Atlanta Community Food Bank Atlanta $100,000 Feeding the Valley Midland $5,000 Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Athens $5,000 Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta $15,000 Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Macon $5,000 Second Harvest of South Georgia Valdosta $5,000 North Carolina Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Raleigh $15,000 Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Raleigh $5,000 Manna Food Bank Asheville $5,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Charlotte $50,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Winston-Salem $5,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Fayetteville $5,000 South Carolina Harvest Hope Columbia $25,000 Lowcountry Food Bank Charleston $25,000 Tennessee Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga $5,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville $5,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville $40,000 Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Kingsport $5,000 Virginia Feed More Richmond $20,000

