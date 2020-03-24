Publix Super Markets Charities donates $1 million to Feeding America member food banks

LAKELAND, Fla., March 24, 2020 — As part of Publix Super Markets Charities’ ongoing support of hunger relief efforts and to help communities in our area during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix Charities announced today it will donate $1 million to Feeding America member food banks across the Southeast.

              “I want to thank Publix Super Markets Charities for this generous donation,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “During these unprecedented times that have affected nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives, many people may not know where their next meal is coming from. This donation will provide assistance to those impacted and help continue the work that Publix, Publix Charities and Feeding America do every day to alleviate hunger in the communities we serve.” 

              “Feeding America is thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for its generous support of member food banks across the Southeast during this time of increased need,” said Feeding America Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Lauren Biedron. “This generous donation will help food banks provide food and other essential supplies to people hardest hit by this pandemic.”

              The $1 million donation will be distributed to the following Feeding America member food banks throughout our seven-state operating area:

Food Bank Location Donation
Alabama    
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama Birmingham $40,000
Feeding the Gulf Coast Theodore $40,000
Food Bank of North Alabama Huntsville $20,000
Montgomery Area Food Bank Montgomery $20,000
     
Florida    
All Faiths Food Bank Sarasota $25,000
America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend Tallahassee $20,000
Feeding Northeast Florida  Jacksonville $50,000
Feeding South Florida Pembroke Park $125,000
Feeding Tampa Bay Tampa $100,000
Harry Chapin Food Bank Fort Myers $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida Orlando $100,000
Treasure Coast Food Bank Fort Pierce $50,000
     
Georgia    
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah $15,000
Atlanta Community Food Bank Atlanta $100,000
Feeding the Valley Midland $5,000
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Athens $5,000
Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta $15,000
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Macon $5,000
Second Harvest of South Georgia Valdosta $5,000
     
North Carolina    
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina Raleigh $15,000
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Raleigh $5,000
Manna Food Bank Asheville $5,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Charlotte $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina Winston-Salem $5,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina Fayetteville $5,000
     
South Carolina    
Harvest Hope Columbia $25,000
Lowcountry Food Bank Charleston $25,000
     
Tennessee    
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Chattanooga $5,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee Maryville $5,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Nashville $40,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Kingsport $5,000
     
Virginia    
Feed More Richmond $20,000

