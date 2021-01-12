Publix locations in Northwest Florida to start vaccinating seniors

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine would available to those 65 and older at Publix grocery stores in Northwest Florida starting Thursday.

The announcement was made at the Publix in Niceville on John Sims Parkway.

DeSantis said the vaccination program through Publix will only be available to Florida residents.

The shots will be available at seven Okaloosa County Publix locations, six Escambia County Publix locations and five in Santa Rosa County.

You must make an appointment to get the vaccine. You can sign up starting Wednesday at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix started vaccinating seniors this week at locations in South Florida.

