Publix adjusting store hours in wake of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:
TAMPA (WFLA) – Grocery store chain Publix has announced they will adjust store and pharmacy hours company-wide starting Saturday evening.

In a statement Publix said:

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.

