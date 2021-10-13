Providence Hospital reports drop in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ascension Providence is reporting the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has continued to decline during the past week.     

The hospital says the number of hospitalized patients fluctuates frequently, so any individual data points are only a moment-in-time snapshot. Ascension Providence provided a few key statistics for Oct. 13.

  • There are a total of 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Providence in Mobile. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 one week ago was 16.
  • One month ago, on Sept. 13, there were 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 at Ascension Providence.
  • On July 5, shortly before the COVID-19 surge began, the hospital had nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Ascension Providence reports that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50 percent of people 12 and older in Mobile County are fully vaccinated. Across the United States, 66 percent in that eligible age group are fully vaccinated.

Because of a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Ascension Providence has changed its visitation policy. Some of those changes include inpatients are now allowed two visitors at a time, the ER is allowing one visitor to go back with a patient, and visiting hours are being expanded from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital is urging anyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

