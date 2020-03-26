Providence Hospital asks for donations of protective equipment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Providence Hospital is accepting donations for personal protective equipment amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital is requesting isolation gowns, ear loop or tie masks, N95 respirators, hand sanitizers, face shields, surface disinfectants, powered air purifying respirators and controlled air purifying respirators.

Individuals or companies able to make a donation should contact the hospital command center at 251-266-1677. Arrangements will be made to pick up the donation, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting ten confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County. There are 386 confirmed cases statewide. One person in Alabama has died.

