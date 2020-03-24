Prom during the pandemic: Local high school couple gets creative

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Senior prom is a night to make memories, but for high school seniors across the country, many prom nights have either been canceled or postponed.

The families of UMS-Wright Seniors Parks Moore and Mary Frances Wood planned a prom night the two would never forget. Prom for UMS was scheduled to take place March 21, and it still did. It only included the two of them, and they kept their social distance!

Parks’ mom, Andrea Moore, gives the play-by-play of the big night on Facebook.

Parks (son) and I started brainstorming what a #contactfree prom could look like. A 6 ft table, pictures apart, just the two of them. He texted his date yesterday and told her to be ready at 6pm tonight. He went to her house to greet her, and they drove separately to the bay. My heroes for this senior “contactfree” prom are the small businesses who pulled this together in one day. They let me pay online and put everything out for me so I never had to go in a store or be near anyone. Andrea Moore, Parks’ mom.

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer



Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

Photo courtesy: Chad Riley, Photographer

She goes on to say that the prom night for Anna Frances and Parks was perfect.

His date was so beautiful in her prom dress and it makes my heart so happy that they had an opportunity to celebrate, laugh, and be kids…even if it was just for a couple of hours. Andrea Moore, Parks’ Mom

Moore goes to thank local businesses, Elizabeth’s Garden, Photographer Chad Riley, and Port City Rentals for helping facilitate the big night.

No doubt this couple will have an interesting story to tell about their prom night one day!

LATEST STORIES