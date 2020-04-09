Projected COVID-19 deaths down sharply for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The projected peak for the Gulf States for COVID-19 infections has shifted a bit. And there’s some good news too, the projected number of deaths for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are all down sharply as well. Experts say that’s thanks to changes in social distancing and stay at home orders.

In Alabama researchers at the University of Washington say the state will now peak on April 20th. They have downgraded the projected number of deaths from almost 1,000 to just over 600.

In Florida the peak date has not changed. it’s April 21st. But according to the researchers, the projected number of deaths dropped from nearly 7,000 by August 4th, to just over 4,000.

In Mississippi, the peak is now expected to hit days sooner, on April 16th. Death projections are almost down from almost 400, to around 300.

The other good news, all 3 states are projected to have far more hospital beds than needed when they see their peak number of cases.

Experts warn though, that if social distancing and stay-at-home orders are not followed this trend could reverse.

