Prodisee Pantry to distribute emergency food Tuesday via drive-through

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of families are expected to line up this morning for emergency food distribution at a Baldwin County food pantry. Because of the Coronavirus Crisis, they’ll be doing this via a drive-through system.

Tuesdays are the normal distribution day for the Prodisee Pantry. You’ll remember a week and a half ago they suspended regular distribution amid the Coronavirus Crisis. Since that time they’ve been cleaning the facility and working with Baldwin County Officials to determine needs and how to fill them amid fears of the Coronavirus.

Today’s distribution starts at 9 Tuesday morning. This is only for Baldwin County residents. They ask people to bring documentation they live on this side of the bay and a photo ID. They also ask that only families who are truly in need collect a pre-packaged food unit. If you have food at home please stay home. This is for families who are having trouble meeting food needs.

The distribution runs from 9 until noon and they expect a long line, so everyone is asked to be patient too. They also ask that volunteers not just show up to help. Call ahead or email as they’re trying to limit staff and person-to-person contact.

LATEST STORIES: