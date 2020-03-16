Prodisee Pantry preps for emergency food distribution in virus crisis

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort is gearing up to help families cope with food needs during the Coronavirus crisis. Employees spray and wipe every surface they can find at the Prodisee Pantry Monday morning. It’s a two-day long cleaning for a bigger operation.

“We clean our building weekly but in order to invite folks back in for some volunteer opportunities we wanted to start fresh,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. While the Prodisee Pantry has been around for several years this is the first time they’ve gone into emergency operations.

“We did a large test run in 2014 but we’ve been blessed that we’ve not had a hurricane or any natural disaster that required us to change our operations plan,” said Servos. The Catholic Parish that uses the Pantry was asked to temporarily relocate while emergency operations begin. The Pantry canceled its regular Tuesday food distribution and will help the community in other ways during the viral crisis. No school means no school meals.

“Many families struggle with food insecurity all year, so with schools closing, we understand it’s going to be harder for some families to put food on the table in Baldwin County,” said Servos. The Prodisee Pantry is still ironing out what sort of food distribution they will do. They need donations and volunteers. We’ve linked to their Facebook page where the Prodisee Pantry will post updates.