Prodisee Pantry plans second emergency food distribution, watching weather

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County food pantry continues its second week of emergency food distribution in the Coronavirus pandemic. They’re also watching the skies to make sure the weather doesn’t become unsafe.

The pandemic and social distancing guidelines have completely changed the way this place helps the community. Instead of families coming to the door and getting carts of food, everything is done via drive-through.

Last week was the first emergency food distribution in the pandemic. A long line of cars stretched along Highway 31 to the pantry. Clients stayed in their vehicles while a smaller assortment of volunteers stuffed trunks and back seats with what they’re calling “food units.” Last week they said they distributed food to more than 700 families.

Today’s food distribution runs from 9 am until noon. According to a news release: “In the event that the WEATHER is dangerous, we will stop distribution. We take seriously the SAFETY of our volunteers and the community. We will alert the media to future dates and times for distributions.”

