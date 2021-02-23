Prodisee Pantry nears one year of pandemic food assistance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The pandemic continues to create new challenges for nonprofits around the area. Baldwin County’s Prodisee Pantry is marking nearly one year of emergency food assistance during COVID.

A drive-through line for food assistance, once a new innovation for nonprofits, now a seemingly permanent fixture for the Prodisee Pantry. It’s one of the biggest changes you can see. They’ll make one year of emergency food distribution next month.

“Our volunteers provided three million pounds of food that’s three times the amount of food and we also had hurricanes, 2020 was a double whammy,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos. Another big change: case managers from “Baldwin Together” started working with Prodisee Pantry in the fall–to connect families to other non profit groups and services they may need.

“When it opened in September we didn’t know the pandemic would continue and the vaccination rate would be so slow, it’s here to help families get connected to resources,” said Servos. Organizers say in the last year a lot of families that have never reached out for assistance before have done so for the first time.

Alicia Gourlay, Baldwin Together: “Many people have eviction notices or cutoff notices for utilities or some it’s the very first time to have any type of need,” said Alicia Gourlay with Baldwin Together. Both the Prodisee Pantry and Baldwin Together are looking for help to keep their missions going. For more information on donations click here.

Baldwin Together is accepting donations via checks made out to the organization and mailed to:

Baldwin Together

9315 Spanish Fort Blvd (Hwy 31)

Spanish Fort, AL 36527