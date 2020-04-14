Prodisee Pantry moves food distribution start to Spanish Fort High School Tuesday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Because of ongoing road construction on Highway 31, starting today, April 14th, 2020, Spanish Fort High School will serve as the first stop for food distribution from the Prodisee Pantry.

“You will enter from Jimmy Faulkner and enter from Plaza de Toros, make a left on Plaza de Toros and you will circle the school. You will receive instructions. We will sign you in and you will receive further instructions at the high school,” said Prodisee Pantry Executive Director Deann Servos. Cars will line up at the High School and families will register there. From there groups of about 25 vehicles at a time will travel a mile and a half from the school to the food distribution at the Prodisee Pantry. Families must come to the high school first in order to get food.

Record numbers of families are using the services of the emergency food pantry for the first time. “We are seeing in one three hour window over a thousand families we normally see that in a month,” says Servos.

The distribution will begin at 9 o’clock in the morning till noon. Servos says to bring a photo ID to prove you are a Baldwin County resident and she says, bring your patience. For the past several weeks they’ve seen an increase in families seeking assistance. Servos says they’re servicing as many families in a week that they used to see in a month. The focus has also been limiting person-to-person contact through drive-through food pickup.

LATEST STORIES: