Prodisee Pantry supplying food for Orange Beach families

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry will deliver food to families in Orange Beach Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Orange Beach High School, 4901 Wilson Blvd.
Prodisee Pantry is working with Dr. Erica McCoy and her staff to make sure that Baldwin County families in Orange Beach are not hungry during this difficult time.
Volunteers from the Orange Beach store are assisting with loading and unloading approximately 60 food units, fresh produce, bread, meats and more.
To donate to Prodisee Pantry, go online to www.prodiseepantry.org.
