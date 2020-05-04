Prodisee Pantry has delivered 125 tons of food to families during the coronavirus pandemic

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort says it’s delivered about 125 tons of food to Baldwin County families during the coronavirus pandemic. The pantry has held 6 emergency mass emergency food distributions since the crisis started.

The food distributions have helped more than 13 thousand people, more than 4 thousand families, including thousands of children and seniors.

HERE’S THE FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM PRODISEE PANTRY

“As of this morning, Prodisee Pantry has assisted with 5,966 food units distributed to 4,298 Baldwin County families … comprised of 13,098 individuals of which 4,170 are children, 2,794 are seniors. Of families visiting Prodisee Pantry’s drive-thru setup, 30% were NEW meaning they have never received food from our ministry in the past 17 yrs.

These stats are from 6 three-hour mass emergency food distributions in which about 125 tons of food were packed and handed out by volunteers.

Preparing for tomorrow’s drive-thru distributions. With the Safer at Home order for Alabama. We will continue these distributions through the end of May. Of course, COVID-19 Pandemic situation is driving our decision process for the near future.

Thank you for your support.”

