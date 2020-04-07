Prodisee Pantry distributes two months worth of food over just two weeks

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not unusual to see cars and families line up before dawn for this weekly food distribution. According to the executive director, it is unusual to see so many new faces in line and an increased need for services.

For the last two weeks, volunteers have been distributing food via a drive through service. Vehicles pull up and drive through the parking lot and leave with what they’re calling food units. They’ve had two, three-hour emergency food distributions so far. The executive director says they distributed two months worth of food in that time.

The food distribution runs from 9 until Noon Tuesday. Clients need to show they are Baldwin County residents. To make the food distribution easier and safer for volunteers–no junk in the trunk. Pantry officials ask that clients clear their trunks so they can quickly and safely drop food into vehicles while limiting person-to-person contact.

LATEST STORIES