Prodisee Pantry changes food distribution location

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) Volunteers with Prodisee Pantry are working harder than ever to feed the hungry in Baldwin County. “When you are living paycheck to paycheck, it’s really difficult. Those paychecks stopped three weeks ago for so many families,” says executive director Deann Servos.

Because of ongoing road construction on Highway 31, starting Tuesday Spanish Fort High School will serve as the distribution site. “You will enter from Jimmy Faulkner and enter from Plaza de Toros, make a left on Plaza de Toros and you will circle the school. You will recieve instructions. We will sign you in and you will recieve further instructions at the high school.”

Record numbers of families are using the services of the emergency food pantry for the first time. “We are seeing in one three hour window over a thousand families we normally see that in a month,” says Servos.

The distribution will begin at 9 o’clock in the morning till noon. Servos says to bring a photo ID to prove you are a Baldwin County resident and she says, bring your patience.

LATEST STORIES